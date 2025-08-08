x
Home > Movie News

Film Chamber issues an Advice for Producers

Published on August 8, 2025

Film Chamber issues an Advice for Producers

As per the ongoing incidents in Telugu film industry, the Telugu Film Chamber has advised the producers not to engage in any discussions with the Unions of Telugu cinema. The issue started after the Unions demanded a 30 percent hike in the wages and without any notice, they have called for a strike. The Telugu producers have conducted meetings and they decided to hire individuals and youngsters outside the Unions. The Film Chamber’s statement is here:

“All members of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce are hereby advised not to engage in any discussions or negotiations with any individual Unions of the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation that have called for a unilateral strike, until further notice. Studios, Outdoor Units, and Infrastructure Unit members are strictly instructed not to provide any services without prior intimation and explicit approval from the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. Producers and Studio Sector members are requested to treat this matter with utmost seriousness and strict compliance”.

