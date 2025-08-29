Film Chamber’s Note for Tollywood Production Houses

After the Telugu Film Unions came up with their own demands and initiated strike, a series of meetings took place between the producers and they decided to agree to some of the demands. The strike has been called off and the shoots have resumed recently. But the new rules are yet to be implemented. The Film Chamber and the Labour Unions have stepped in to ensure a smooth functioning. The Film Chamber has now announced that the producers need not pay to the Unions directly and the payments can be made to the workers.

“All the Production houses are required to submit all union related bills to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce to ensure strict implementation as per Minutes issued and agreed by both parties by the Telangana Labour Department. Since workers are required to be paid daily, the same can be paid to workers directly not to the unions in case of discrepancies; the same can be deposited with the Chamber until the process is streamlined “, said the official statement.