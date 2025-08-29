x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Film Chamber’s Note for Tollywood Production Houses

Published on August 29, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Vishal gets Engaged to Sai Dhanshika
image
Why is this Birthday Very Special for Nagarjuna?
image
Is Tollywood Turning Into Another Bollywood?
image
What Happened to Nikhil’s Upcoming Movies?
image
I Made It a National Issue: Pawan Kalyan on Sugali Preethi Case

Film Chamber’s Note for Tollywood Production Houses

After the Telugu Film Unions came up with their own demands and initiated strike, a series of meetings took place between the producers and they decided to agree to some of the demands. The strike has been called off and the shoots have resumed recently. But the new rules are yet to be implemented. The Film Chamber and the Labour Unions have stepped in to ensure a smooth functioning. The Film Chamber has now announced that the producers need not pay to the Unions directly and the payments can be made to the workers.

“All the Production houses are required to submit all union related bills to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce to ensure strict implementation as per Minutes issued and agreed by both parties by the Telangana Labour Department. Since workers are required to be paid daily, the same can be paid to workers directly not to the unions in case of discrepancies; the same can be deposited with the Chamber until the process is streamlined “, said the official statement.

Next Mirai Collaboration: Best in Indian Cinema Previous Big Boss fame LoBo convicted, jailed for one year
else

TRENDING

image
Vishal gets Engaged to Sai Dhanshika
image
Why is this Birthday Very Special for Nagarjuna?
image
Is Tollywood Turning Into Another Bollywood?

Latest

image
Vishal gets Engaged to Sai Dhanshika
image
Why is this Birthday Very Special for Nagarjuna?
image
Is Tollywood Turning Into Another Bollywood?
image
What Happened to Nikhil’s Upcoming Movies?
image
I Made It a National Issue: Pawan Kalyan on Sugali Preethi Case

Most Read

image
I Made It a National Issue: Pawan Kalyan on Sugali Preethi Case
image
Bullet Trains and Data Cities: Andhra Pradesh on the Fast Track to Growth
image
Dy. Speaker and Council Chairman spar over Collectorate office

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit