Finally, A wrap for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Right from the day the shoot started, there are lot of ongoing speculations about the film. Even differences cropped up between Allu Arjun and Sukumar which happened to be a sensation across the nation. Then there were speculations about the film’s over budget and the release date being pushed. Then several music directors came on board to compose the background score for the film. From the past two days there are speculations that the film’s release is pushed by a day.

Keeping an end to all the speculations, the team finally wrapped up the shoot of the film. Sukumar has wrapped up the patch work on Allu Arjun today. Pushpa 2: The Rule will release as per the plan on December 5th across the globe in record number of screens. Sukumar will wrap up the post-production work at the earliest. Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya and others are the lead actors. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music forPushpa 2: The Rule.