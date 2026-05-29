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Home > Movie News

Finally, Asian Cinemas is Bringing IMAX to Hyderabad

Published on May 29, 2026 by swathy

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Finally, Asian Cinemas is Bringing IMAX to Hyderabad

The first IMAX screen of India was launched in PRASADS long ago. With less number of IMAX films and not a profitable one, the IMAX screen was converted into PCX. Over the years, the metro cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and others have got IMAX screens and the audience loved the experience. There is a big debate about IMAX returning back to Hyderabad. Leading producer, exhibitor and distributor Asian Suniel owned Asian Cinemas is bringing back the IMAX experience for the Hyderabad patrons very soon.

Asian Suniel revealed that the big announcement will be made very soon. As per the update, Sudarshan 70MM, the iconic single screen in RTC Crossroads region will be converted into an IMAX screen. Initial reports say that Victory Venkatesh and Superstar Mahesh Babu will be associated with the project. It would take two more years for the IMAX screen to be ready. An announcement is awaited.

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