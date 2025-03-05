Finally, BC Hostels To Get a Makeover

Government BC hostels in Parvathipuram Manyam district, which were once in a deplorable state and neglected by YS Jagan government, are now undergoing significant improvements under the new coalition government. Earlier, these hostels faced numerous issues like broken doors, cracked slabs, unclean toilets, and dysfunctional electrical systems. The neglect by the previous YSRCP government had left these facilities in a horrible condition, making life difficult for the students residing there.

Over 100 hostels under the BC Welfare and Tribal Welfare departments in the district house more than 28,000 students. Additionally, around 4,500 students are accommodated in 23 post-matric hostels. However, the lack of maintenance over the past five years led to severe problems, including unsafe buildings, unusable bathrooms, and inadequate living conditions.

The TDP lead government has now prioritized repairs and upgrades. In the first phase, facilities like toilets, bathrooms, kitchens, and electrical systems in BC Welfare hostels are being renovated. Construction of boundary walls is also underway in hostels at Sitapuram, Burju, and Garugubilli. Students have expressed their happiness over these changes, noting that the hostels are being transformed with new doors, windows, flooring, and even waterproofing to prevent waterlogging during rains.

One student shared, “Earlier, we faced issues like waterlogging, poor lighting, and lack of basic amenities. But now, the government is addressing these problems. Lights, mess facilities, and painting work have been completed, making our stay more comfortable.”