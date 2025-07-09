x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Finally, Don 3 all set to Roll

Published on July 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Finally, Don 3 all set to Roll
image
Samantha back in News for Wrong Reasons
image
Bheems comes for Megastar’s Vishwambara
image
Badass: Siddhu Jonnalagadda madness will be on steroids
image
Dhanush’s Gesture for Vijay

Finally, Don 3 all set to Roll

Don3

Don is an iconic film in Bollywood and it was Amitabh Bachchan who essayed the lead role. After years, Shah Rukh Khan has done justice as Don in Don 2. Farhan Akhtar directed this stylish action entertainer and the discussions about Don 3 have been going on for years. Farhan Akhtar has rejected several acting assignments and is completely focused on Don 3. Shah Rukh Khan made it clear that he would not reprise his role and the team has finalized Ranveer Singh for the role.

The shoot was planned to commence last year but it got pushed. Kiara Advani has been roped as the leading lady and the actress walked out of the project as she is all set to take a maternity break. Don 3 is all set to roll finally and the shooting formalities will start in January 2026. Kriti Sanon has been roped in as the leading lady in this film. Ranveer Singh will take up a month of preparation in December for the role of Don before the shoot commences.

The hunt for the lead antagonist is currently going on. Speculations say that Vikrant Massey may take up the role of the antagonist. A major portion of Don 3 shoot will take place in Europe and the locations are locked, schedules are planned. Excel Entertainments will produce this expensive film. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar will have a release on December 5th and he has a Zombie based actioner lined up for shoot.

Previous Samantha back in News for Wrong Reasons
else

TRENDING

image
Finally, Don 3 all set to Roll
image
Samantha back in News for Wrong Reasons
image
Bheems comes for Megastar’s Vishwambara

Latest

image
Finally, Don 3 all set to Roll
image
Samantha back in News for Wrong Reasons
image
Bheems comes for Megastar’s Vishwambara
image
Badass: Siddhu Jonnalagadda madness will be on steroids
image
Dhanush’s Gesture for Vijay

Most Read

image
Chandrababu gears up to fulfil another promise
image
AP politicians need to learn manners first
image
Bharat Bandh : 25 Crore workers go on strike

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie