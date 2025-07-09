Finally, Don 3 all set to Roll

Don is an iconic film in Bollywood and it was Amitabh Bachchan who essayed the lead role. After years, Shah Rukh Khan has done justice as Don in Don 2. Farhan Akhtar directed this stylish action entertainer and the discussions about Don 3 have been going on for years. Farhan Akhtar has rejected several acting assignments and is completely focused on Don 3. Shah Rukh Khan made it clear that he would not reprise his role and the team has finalized Ranveer Singh for the role.

The shoot was planned to commence last year but it got pushed. Kiara Advani has been roped as the leading lady and the actress walked out of the project as she is all set to take a maternity break. Don 3 is all set to roll finally and the shooting formalities will start in January 2026. Kriti Sanon has been roped in as the leading lady in this film. Ranveer Singh will take up a month of preparation in December for the role of Don before the shoot commences.

The hunt for the lead antagonist is currently going on. Speculations say that Vikrant Massey may take up the role of the antagonist. A major portion of Don 3 shoot will take place in Europe and the locations are locked, schedules are planned. Excel Entertainments will produce this expensive film. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar will have a release on December 5th and he has a Zombie based actioner lined up for shoot.