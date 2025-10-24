Finally, Lokesh Kanagaraj locks his Next

Top director Lokesh Kanagaraj had bigger dreams to work on pan-Indian films and with some of the biggest Superstars of Indian cinema. His last film Coolie turned out to be a huge disappointment and the film’s result impacted his upcoming lineup. He had plans to direct Aamir Khan in a superhero film and a multi-starrer featuring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Aamir Khan’s film is shelved and Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan film is delayed.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is back to his roots and he will soon direct Karthi in the sequel of Kaithi 2. This would be the next project of Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed,Tamil circles. An official announcement will be made very soon and the talented director recently started working on the final draft. The pre-production work commenced and Karthi will join the sets after completing his current projects. Dream Warrior Pictures will bankroll Kaithi 2 and an official announcement is expected later this year.