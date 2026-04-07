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Home > Movie News

Finally, Rana Daggubati signs a Film

Published on April 7, 2026 by sankar

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Finally, Rana Daggubati signs a Film

Tollywood Hunk Rana Daggubati is extremely talented and he is active in various crafts of Indian cinema. He maintains great bond with some of the top digital giants and is collaborating with them. He is active as a producer in the recent years but he hasn’t signed any film as an actorr. A couple of films have got shelved due to various reasons and his fans are eager about his acting comeback. Rana Daggubati has finally signed a Telugu film recently.

He will be seen in a crucial role in Prasanth Varma’s upcoming mythological film Jai Hanuman that features Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The role of Rana Daggubati has been kept under wraps and the final discussions were closed recently. The film was launched in a grand manner in Hampi recently and the shoot commences next month. Prasanth Varma and Rishab Shetty are discussing the shoot schedules. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this big-budget pan-Indian attempt.

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