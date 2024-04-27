Finally, Sai Dharam Tej signs his Next

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej scored a massive hit with Virupaksha last year. The actor is yet to announce his next film. He had Ganja Shankar lined up but the project was dropped due to budget constraints. Sai Dharam Tej is also demanding big remuneration and most of the filmmakers are not ready for a risk after the non-theatrical deals of Telugu films came down badly. Finally, Sai Dharam Tej is committed to Niranjan Reddy, the producer of Hanuman.

The film is a periodic drama set during the independence era and is planned on a lavish budget. Rakesh, a debutant will direct this project and the filming starts in July this year. The pre-production work of the project is currently going on. More details will be announced by the makers officially.