Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan's Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma's Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan's Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Finally, Sai Dharam Tej signs his Next

Published on April 27, 2024 by

Finally, Sai Dharam Tej signs his Next

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej scored a massive hit with Virupaksha last year. The actor is yet to announce his next film. He had Ganja Shankar lined up but the project was dropped due to budget constraints. Sai Dharam Tej is also demanding big remuneration and most of the filmmakers are not ready for a risk after the non-theatrical deals of Telugu films came down badly. Finally, Sai Dharam Tej is committed to Niranjan Reddy, the producer of Hanuman.

The film is a periodic drama set during the independence era and is planned on a lavish budget. Rakesh, a debutant will direct this project and the filming starts in July this year. The pre-production work of the project is currently going on. More details will be announced by the makers officially.

