Financial hurdles surround Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu is delayed by months. Pawan wrapped up Bheemla Nayak on a quick pace but the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu got delayed even after the pandemic came to an end. With Pawan turning active in politics, the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu are left worried. As per the update from the close sources we hear, the shoot of the film is kept on hold as the producer is left in a huge financial stress. The film’s producer AM Rathnam borrowed a huge amount for finance and he is finding it tough to get additional finance for the project.

The schedule that was planned in May was pushed. The new schedule which was planned from today too is not happening. Pawan Kalyan is left in waiting mode for now. Pawan is said to have been unhappy with the content shot and he had a meeting with Krish couple of times. AM Rathnam borrowed big amount for the film and most of the film’s budget is spent on the sets. The interests mounted up over the past three years and the financiers are not ready to lend more for the film.

AM Rathnam is also not in limelight and the success of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is quite crucial for him. There are talks that Pawan Kalyan would join the sets of Vinodhaya Sitham remake from July. He would also turn active in politics from Dasara and the team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu has to complete the shoot at the earliest before the actor gets busy with his political engagements.