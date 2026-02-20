x
Financial Relief for Gram Panchayats Across Andhra Pradesh

Published on February 20, 2026 by nymisha

Financial Relief for Gram Panchayats Across Andhra Pradesh

Andhra pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has delivered much-needed relief to gram panchayats and elected sarpanches across the state. After months of financial strain and mounting unpaid bills, the government has taken a key decision that will allow village bodies to utilize pending funds under the 15th Finance Commission. This move is expected to benefit thousands of gram panchayats and speed up stalled development works in rural areas.

Last year, the government had put restrictions on the usage of 15th Finance Commission funds as the tenure of several gram panchayats was nearing completion. As a result, many village bodies were unable to clear payments for works already executed. Contractors and service providers faced delays, and basic infrastructure projects were left in limbo due to lack of funds.

However, on January 5, the government permitted gram panchayats to pass formal resolutions to enable the utilization of these funds. Following this, several panchayats passed the required resolutions, paving the way for financial clearance. Acting on these resolutions, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has now issued official orders allowing the release and usage of the funds.

According to the latest directives, panchayats can process payments for completed works once the measurements are properly recorded in official registers. This step is expected to fast-track the clearance of pending bills and restore confidence among contractors who have been awaiting payments for months.

The decision not only strengthens grassroots governance but also ensures that rural development activities regain momentum. With financial bottlenecks eased, village-level infrastructure works such as sanitation, drinking water supply, and minor civil projects are likely to move ahead without further delay.

For sarpanches who have been struggling to manage village administration without adequate funds, this announcement comes as a significant boost. The government’s move signals renewed focus on empowering local bodies and accelerating rural development across Andhra Pradesh.

