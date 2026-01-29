x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

FIR filed against Ranveer Singh

Published on January 29, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹12,843 Crore NHM Funds to Strengthen Public Healthcare
image
Boyapati’s Bollywood Project on Cards?
image
FIR filed against Ranveer Singh
image
OTT Releases for this Weekend
image
Prabhas’ Fauzi Targeting Dussehra Release Window

FIR filed against Ranveer Singh

ranveer singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh landed into trouble for imitating Kannada Superstar Rishab Shetty. An FIR has been registered against the actor for hurting the Hindu religious sentiments of Chavundi Daiva tradition of coastal Karnataka. The complaint has been registered at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru. The incident took place on November 28th last year and the case has been registered on Wednesday. The incident took place during the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Ranveer Singh allegedly mimicked a Daiva performance inspired by Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 in the event. After he was criticized, Ranveer Singh has issued an apology for his act. He was sorry for hurting the religious sentiments and issued an apology statement through his social media page. The FIR has been registered under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Ranveer Singh is yet to respond about the registered complaint.

Next Boyapati’s Bollywood Project on Cards? Previous OTT Releases for this Weekend
else

TRENDING

image
Boyapati’s Bollywood Project on Cards?
image
FIR filed against Ranveer Singh
image
OTT Releases for this Weekend

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹12,843 Crore NHM Funds to Strengthen Public Healthcare
image
Boyapati’s Bollywood Project on Cards?
image
FIR filed against Ranveer Singh
image
OTT Releases for this Weekend
image
Prabhas’ Fauzi Targeting Dussehra Release Window

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹12,843 Crore NHM Funds to Strengthen Public Healthcare
image
Breaking: SIT Likely to Issue Notice to Former CM KCR
image
AP Liquor Scam: High Court Grants Bail to Chevireddy, Rejects Plea of Main Accused

Related Articles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look