FIR filed against Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh landed into trouble for imitating Kannada Superstar Rishab Shetty. An FIR has been registered against the actor for hurting the Hindu religious sentiments of Chavundi Daiva tradition of coastal Karnataka. The complaint has been registered at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru. The incident took place on November 28th last year and the case has been registered on Wednesday. The incident took place during the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Ranveer Singh allegedly mimicked a Daiva performance inspired by Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 in the event. After he was criticized, Ranveer Singh has issued an apology for his act. He was sorry for hurting the religious sentiments and issued an apology statement through his social media page. The FIR has been registered under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Ranveer Singh is yet to respond about the registered complaint.