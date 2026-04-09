Fire Accident on the sets of Spirit

A minor fire mishap took place on the sets of Prabhas’ upcoming film Spirit that is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. One of the team members suffered minor injuries and he was rushed to the hospital. Some of the tents along with the shooting material on the sets were burned partially because of the fire accident. The film’s lead actor Prabhas was not present on the sets of Spirit when the accident took place. The shoot of the film is happening without Prabhas from the past few days.

Last night Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge together in Allu Cinemas. Prabhas recently returned back from a short holiday and he is on a break. He recently completed a long schedule of Fauzi directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Prabhas will soon allocate bulk dates for Spirit and the film is announced for March 2027 release. Fauzi is expected to release this year.