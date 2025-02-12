Fire Breaks Out at Sitara Center in Vijayawada, Causes Major Damage

A massive fire broke out at the Sitara Center in Vijayawada, causing significant destruction. The incident occurred during the ongoing Kashmir Jal Kanya Exhibition in Vidhyadharapuram. The flames engulfed around 20 shops, leading to extensive property damage worth lakhs of rupees. Firefighters responded promptly and managed to bring the blaze under control. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, which destroyed clothing and decorative materials. Senior officials, including West Zone ACP Durga Rao and fire department representatives, visited the site to assess the situation.

Home Minister Anitha expressed concern over the fire accident and sought details about the loss of lives and property. Police and fire department officials revealed that the fire spread due to a gas cylinder explosion. The minister urged business owners to act responsibly to prevent such accidents, especially during the summer season. She also spoke with West Division ACP NSVK Durga Rao over the phone. According to Durga Rao, the fire was caused by a short circuit, which led to the shops being completely gutted. Investigations are ongoing to determine further details.