Home > Politics

Fire Incident at Nampally Forensic Lab Sparks Rumours, Officials Clarify No Key Evidence Lost

Published on February 8, 2026 by nymisha

Fire Incident at Nampally Forensic Lab Sparks Rumours, Officials Clarify No Key Evidence Lost

A fire accident at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Nampally has triggered intense speculation on social media, with claims that crucial evidence linked to high-profile cases was destroyed. The incident occurred on the first floor of the laboratory, affecting multiple sections including the computer forensic lab, property room, server room, analysis chamber and verification areas. Several hard disks, furniture and technical equipment were damaged in the fire.

Soon after the incident, rumours began circulating that digital evidence related to sensitive cases such as the phone tapping probe, the cash for vote case and the MLA poaching case had been lost. These claims created widespread concern and political debate across Telangana.

However, officials have firmly denied these allegations. FSL Inspector Srinivas Reddy filed a formal complaint stating that the fire originated in the property room and later spread to adjacent sections. Police registered a zero FIR and initiated an investigation immediately after the incident.

Cyber Security Director Shikha Goel addressed the controversy and dismissed the rumours as baseless. She clarified that no critical evidence linked to ongoing or past high-profile cases was stored in the affected area at the time of the fire. In the phone tapping case, she confirmed that all electronic devices and data had already been thoroughly examined and secured. Similarly, in the cash for vote case, forensic analysis was completed years ago, and the materials were returned to the court well before the incident.

According to officials, only old records and some infrastructure were damaged. Firefighters brought the situation under control within a short time, preventing a larger disaster. Authorities have announced a fire audit and assured that forensic operations will resume smoothly. Officials have urged the public not to believe unverified claims and misinformation circulating online.

