Home > Movie News

Firing outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai Home

Published on February 1, 2026 by swathy

Firing outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai Home

Some unidentified persons opened fire outside the residence of Bollywood top director Rohit Shetty in Mumbai’s Juhu last night. The cops were informed about the incident and the probe is going on. The security has been beefed up outside the residence of Rohit Shetty. The Zonal Police, Crime branch cops and the Forensic teams reached the residence of Rohit Shetty.

As per the reports, five rounds are shot at the residence of Rohit Shetty during the early hours of Sunday. No injuries are reported as per the primary investigation. The evidence is collected and the investigation is happening currently. Rohit Shetty was in his residence when the firing took place. Rohit Shetty is known for Hindi films like Golmaal and Singham. He is one among the highest paid Bollywood directors.

