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Home > Movie News

First Look: Allu Arjun as Raaka

Published on April 8, 2026 by sankar

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First Look: Allu Arjun as Raaka

Icon Star Allu Arjun is shooting for Atlee’s film and nothing from the film (genre or title) has been leaked. The film’s first look title poster is released today. The film is titled Raaka and Allu Arjun’s look from the film is sensational. With his half face unveiled, Allu Arjun sports a bald look for the role. Both Allu Arjun and Atlee have been successful in keeping things under wraps. In this look, blending human and beast, Bunny’s appearance is surprisingly striking.

Bunny will be seen as the lead protagonist and antagonist in Raaka and the villain’s role is unveiled. Raaka is made on a record budget and the shoot of the film is half done. The film releases next year. Allu Arjun is now the biggest pan-Indian actor of the country and he dethroned the top stars of Hindi cinema in the business deals and box-office numbers. Raaka has Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor in other prominent roles. Sun Pictures are the producers of Raaka.

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