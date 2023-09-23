South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in Animal that features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Vanga is the director and the film is aiming a December 1st release. The makers released the first look of Rashmika from Animal. Rasmika carried a smile in the released poster. She plays a housewife in Animal. Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor will be seen in other important roles.

T Series in association with Sandeep Vanga is producing this action entertainer. Ranbir Kapoor essays the role of a cop in Animal. The film will have a pan-Indian release and the promotions will start next month.