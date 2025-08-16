x
First of Its Kind in the Cinematic World!

First of Its Kind in the Cinematic World!

Dynamic Producer Anil Sunkara Announces a Movie with All 24 Crafts Newcomers

Hyderabad: In a revolutionary step for Indian cinema, Dynamic Producer Anil Sunkara, under the banner of AK Entertainments and presented by ATV Originals, has announced a first-of-its-kind movie made entirely with newcomers across all 24 crafts of filmmaking.

For the first time ever, every craft of cinema – including actors, story writers, dialogue writers, lyricists, directors, assistant directors, cinematographers, editors, art directors, choreographers, stunt masters, music directors, singers, sound engineers, VFX artists, publicity designers, costume designers, and more – will be represented by fresh talent selected through a groundbreaking reality show.

Selections will happen via ATV Originals’ Movie Making Reality Show – SHOW TIME – Cinema Teeddam Randi, which is already receiving massive attention from aspiring talents nationwide. This show will chronicle the entire journey of making a feature film, from script to screen, offering audiences an inside look into the process of filmmaking while also giving newcomers a once-in-a-lifetime platform.

📩 Applications are now open: contact@ak.movie

With this initiative, Anil Sunkara and AK Entertainments are set to usher in a new era of opportunity and inclusivity in Indian cinema, breaking barriers and creating history with a project that celebrates creativity, ambition, and the spirit of collaboration.

