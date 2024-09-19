First Pan India Attempt For Sharwa, Sampath

Charming Star Sharwa is set to redefine his cinematic journey with #Sharwa38, his first Pan India project to be directed by the renowned Sampath Nandi. This high-budget film will be produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner.

The film takes viewers to the late 1960s on the Telangana-Maharashtra border, showcasing a rural world dominated by fear and conflict. With a narrative that is fresh and raw, #Sharwa38 will be a hatke and first-of-its-kind film from Sampath Nandi and Sharwa with a story and elements never told and discussed before on the silver screen. The announcement poster that shows flames also creates interest.

Soundar Rajan S will crank the camera, while Bheems Ceciroleo will render the soundtracks. The film with universal appeal will be released in all south Indian languages and Hindi.