Five more medicos of Hyderabad’s OMC test Covid-19 positive

Five more post-graduate medicos of Osmania Medical College (OMC) in Hyderabad on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of affected medicos to 12.

The fresh cases were reported after all 296 medicos staying in OMC hostels were screened for Covid-19.

Sources said that the results of samples of only 100 students have come while the test results of the remaining medicos were expected on Wednesday.

The OMC authorities have shut down reading room as a precautionary measure and asked the medicos to use Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits while examining the patients.

The Covid-19 cases have sent panic among students at a time when they were preparing for PG examinations.

Authorities have assured them that special arrangements would be made for the students tested positive to write the exams.

Medicos suspect that Covid-19 might have spread in the hostels as they had been interacting with each other while preparing for PG examinations scheduled from June 28.

The Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA) has demanded that the examinations be postponed.

There are 180 female medicos and 116 male medicos in the two hostels in OMC campus. They provide services in 10 hospitals which come under OMC.

Three students had tested positive on Monday. Personnel from the Health Department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swung into action to take up disinfection of hostels.

A woman gynaecology PG medico was infected five days ago while discharging duties at Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj and other medicos were suspected to have picked up the virus from her. Her roommate was among those tested positive.

All the 12 medicos have been admitted to King Koti and Gandhi Hospital for treatment.