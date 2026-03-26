Five Upcoming Sport dramas in Telugu Cinema

Some of the top actors of Telugu cinema have picked up sports drama for their upcoming projects. Here is a list of such films:

Peddi: Ram Charan plays an athlete in Peddi, a rustic village-based sports drama. Apart from cricket, the film has several sports involved. Buchi Babu is the director and the shoot is in the final stages. Peddi releases on April 30th across the globe and the film is high on expectations.

Biker: Sharwanand’s upcoming film Biker is gearing up for April 3rd release. The film is the first motocross bike racing film in Indian cinema. The quality of the visuals in the trailer makes it clear that the makers have spent lavishly on this sports drama and the film is shot in real locations. Sharwanand transformed himself for the role and he fits well in the role. Abhilash Reddy is the director and UV Creations are the producers of Biker.

Tyson Naidu: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has completed the shoot of Tyson Naidu and he plays a boxer in the film. The movie is gearing up for release soon and Bheemla Nayak fame Sagar Chandra is the director. Apart from boxing, Tyson Naidu will be high on action.

Vishwanath and Sons: Suriya plays an international pistol shooter in Vishwanath and Sons, the film that is ready for release. He plays a middle-aged pistol shooter who is in his 40s. The film also has a love story and a family along with a sports backdrop. Venky Atluri is the director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.

Varun Tej’s Film: Mega hero Varun Tej will soon announce his next film that will be produced by his sister Niharika Konidela. The film is said to be a sports drama set in the backdrop of Volleyball. Committee Kurrollu fame Vamsi will direct this untitled film and the shoot commences later this year.