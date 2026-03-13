Flex Banner Sparks Fresh Political Tension in Pithapuram

Political tensions have resurfaced in the Pithapuram constituency of Andhra Pradesh after an incident at a municipal training programme triggered controversy.

The issue occurred during a sanitation workers’ training session organised by municipal authorities. TDP leader and constituency in-charge SVSN Varma attended the event but walked out midway after expressing strong displeasure over the flex banner displayed on the stage.

According to reports, the banner featured Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan with a larger photograph while Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu appeared in a smaller image. Varma reportedly objected to the design and questioned municipal officials about the lack of respect shown to the Chief Minister.

He made it clear that such a display was unacceptable. Varma stated that there was no reason to stay at a venue where Chandrababu Naidu was not given due respect. Soon after expressing his dissatisfaction, he left the programme.

Interestingly, leaders from the Jana Sena Party were also present on the stage during the event. However none of them reacted when Varma raised the issue. Their silence has now become another talking point in local political circles.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the uneasy relationship between the TDP and Jana Sena in Pithapuram. During the previous Assembly elections, Varma played an important role in the campaign that helped Pawan Kalyan secure victory in Pithapuram. At the time Pawan Kalyan himself had publicly acknowledged Varma’s efforts and said that the responsibility of ensuring victory rested on his shoulders.

Earlier controversies involving Varma have also attracted attention. Last year, he posted a video on his X account with the caption “Respect for a hard-earned victory.” The video highlighted his campaign activities during the elections. The absence of Pawan Kalyan’s photo in the video created a political debate.

Varma later clarified that his social media account was managed by a Hyderabad-based agency. He said the video was uploaded without his approval and was removed immediately after he came to know about it. He also warned that strict action would be taken if such posts were made without his permission in the future.

In another earlier controversy, Varma accused some Jana Sena leaders in the constituency of being involved in illegal sand business. He claimed that he had evidence to support the allegation. Those remarks also generated heated political discussion at the time.

Now, the latest flex banner episode has once again intensified political conversations in Pithapuram. Observers believe the incident highlights the fragile coordination between the alliance partners at the local level.