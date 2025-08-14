Flexible Ticket Pricing doing Wonders

Things changed badly after the pandemic. Theatre experience was the first priority when it comes to entertainment. After the OTT players have taken the lead and are releasing the film in just four weeks after the theatrical release, the footfalls came down. The audience are selective when it comes to theatre experience. The excessive ticket pricing too is a barrier. But the ticket prices never came down. This has been a major threat for the theatrical footfalls.

When ticket pricing is flexible, the results are different. Mahavatar Narasimha is the best example in the recent times. The word of mouth made the film a massive blockbuster and the flexible ticket pricing welcomed the audience to theatres. Even in its third week and on weekdays, the film is doing great business. The producers have to mount pressure on the distributors and exhibitors to opt for flexible ticket pricing. For some of the films, they have to reduce the prices on weekdays to welcome more footfalls. Though some of them tried to implement it, there are various factors involved and it was not implemented in the recent times.