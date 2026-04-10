Fly91 Launches Vijayawada-Hyderabad Flights, Gulf Relief Services Announced

Air travel from Vijayawada is entering a new phase with the launch of services by Fly91. The airline has officially started operations from Vijayawada International Airport, connecting the city with Hyderabad. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the service virtually from Srikakulam.

A journey that takes five to six hours by road can now be completed in under one hour by flight. The new route offers fast and affordable travel. This is expected to benefit business travellers, IT professionals, and frequent commuters between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

Fly91 is operated by Just Udo Aviation Private Limited, a Goa-based company. The name reflects India’s country code +91, while “Udo” means fly in Konkani. The company is backed by aviation professionals. Manoj Chacko, a former executive at Kingfisher Airlines, serves as Managing Director and CEO and Harsha Raghavan is a key stakeholder. The airline operates ATR 72-600 aircraft, which are ideal for short-distance routes.

In another important development, relief flights are being arranged for Telugu people stranded in Gulf countries due to the West Asia conflict. Jazeera Airways will operate special flights between Dammam and Vijayawada from the 13th to the 29th of this month. These flights will run three times a week and will also offer connectivity to Kuwait.

With new domestic routes and international relief services, Vijayawada is seeing a major boost in air connectivity.