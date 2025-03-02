x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Former CID Chief PV Sunil Kumar Suspended

Published on March 2, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
CM Revanth Reddy fearing to arrest KTR, alleges BJP MP
image
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Beats RRR, HanuMan
image
Former CID Chief PV Sunil Kumar Suspended
image
Higher Temperatures Expected from March: AP Disaster Management
image
Mad Square grand release in theatres on March 28th

Former CID Chief PV Sunil Kumar Suspended

Andhra Pradesh government has officially issued orders suspending former CID Chief and IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar. The suspension comes following allegations that Sunil Kumar traveled abroad multiple times between 2020 and 2024 without obtaining prior government permission, violating All India Service regulations.

The senior officer also faces charges related to the harassment case of former MP and current Deputy Speaker Raghuram Krishnam Raju. The government had previously formed an inquiry committee headed by Revenue Department Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia to investigate these allegations.

Based on the findings of this investigation, the AP state government decided to take disciplinary action against Sunil Kumar, leading to today’s suspension order.

Next Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Beats RRR, HanuMan Previous Higher Temperatures Expected from March: AP Disaster Management
else

TRENDING

image
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Beats RRR, HanuMan
image
Mad Square grand release in theatres on March 28th
image
Kiara Advani imposes new Deadlines on Biggies

Latest

image
CM Revanth Reddy fearing to arrest KTR, alleges BJP MP
image
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Beats RRR, HanuMan
image
Former CID Chief PV Sunil Kumar Suspended
image
Higher Temperatures Expected from March: AP Disaster Management
image
Mad Square grand release in theatres on March 28th

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Reddy fearing to arrest KTR, alleges BJP MP
image
Former CID Chief PV Sunil Kumar Suspended
image
Higher Temperatures Expected from March: AP Disaster Management

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look