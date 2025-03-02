Former CID Chief PV Sunil Kumar Suspended

Andhra Pradesh government has officially issued orders suspending former CID Chief and IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar. The suspension comes following allegations that Sunil Kumar traveled abroad multiple times between 2020 and 2024 without obtaining prior government permission, violating All India Service regulations.

The senior officer also faces charges related to the harassment case of former MP and current Deputy Speaker Raghuram Krishnam Raju. The government had previously formed an inquiry committee headed by Revenue Department Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia to investigate these allegations.

Based on the findings of this investigation, the AP state government decided to take disciplinary action against Sunil Kumar, leading to today’s suspension order.