Politics

Former CID Chief Sunil Kumar Faces Charges for Violating Service Rules

Published on April 25, 2025 by nymisha

Former CID Chief Sunil Kumar Faces Charges for Violating Service Rules

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken action against former CID Chief Sunil Kumar, filing formal charges for multiple violations of service rules during his tenure. The allegations include unauthorized foreign trips and misconduct while serving in key positions.

Unauthorised Foreign Travels

According to the charges, Sunil Kumar repeatedly traveled abroad without informing the government. In one instance, he took permission to visit Georgia but instead flew to the UAE. Another charge states he went to Sweden in September 2023 without approval. Shockingly, while still on duty, he reportedly visited the US without authorization in February 2023.

Misleading Permissions

The chargesheet reveals a pattern of deception. In December 2022, while heading the CID, he obtained permission for Georgia but traveled to the UAE. Similarly, in 2019, he sought approval for the US but went to the UK instead. Each of these trips violated service protocols.

30-Day Deadline for Response

The government has directed Sunil Kumar to submit written explanations for each charge within 30 days. Failure to comply could lead to further disciplinary action under All India Service rules. The notice also warns against any attempts to influence the investigation through political pressure.

This case highlights strict accountability for senior officers, ensuring no misuse of power goes unchecked. The developments have sparked discussions on transparency in bureaucratic conduct.

