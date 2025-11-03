x
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Home > Politics

Former Minister Jogi Ramesh Sent to Judicial Remand Amid Political Turmoil

Published on November 3, 2025 by Sanyogita

Former Minister Jogi Ramesh Sent to Judicial Remand Amid Political Turmoil

Former YSRCP leader and minister Jogi Ramesh underwent medical examinations at a government hospital before being produced in court. After the routine health check, the judge remanded Ramesh and his brother Jogi Ramu until November 13. Both were later shifted to the Vijayawada Central Jail.

Before the hospital visit, excise and police officials questioned Ramesh for nearly 12 hours. The interrogation focused on his alleged links with Addapalli Janardhan Rao, the prime accused in a spurious liquor case. As Ramesh arrived at the hospital, his supporters created chaos, shouting slogans against the government and clashing with police. A brief scuffle broke out, leaving one constable injured. Police are now investigating those responsible for the unrest.

Sources allege that Jogi Ramesh built a vast corruption network across Mylavaram, Penamaluru, and Pedana constituencies. He reportedly controlled sand and soil storage businesses and issued illegal construction permits without proper government clearance. During his tenure, officials who resisted his orders were allegedly harassed.

As investigations deepen, the case against Jogi Ramesh is unfolding into one of the most controversial political scandals.

