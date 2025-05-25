Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy Arrested in Kerala by AP Police

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy was arrested by Nellore police in Kerala today after nearly two months on the run. The Supreme Court had recently rejected his anticipatory bail plea, clearing the way for his arrest. Reddy had been evading authorities, avoiding digital communication to stay off the radar.

Kakani Govardhan Reddy faces several charges, including illegal mining in Nellore. Despite multiple bail petitions in local courts and the High Court, all were denied. The Supreme Court also refused relief, noting the seriousness of the allegations. Police investigations confirmed his involvement in illegal activities, leaving him with no legal escape.

Acting on a tip-off, special teams from Nellore tracked Kakani Govardhan Reddy to Kerala. He allegedly tried to flee upon hearing about police presence but was eventually caught. Authorities plan to bring him back to Nellore by tomorrow morning for court proceedings.

The illegal mining case includes strong evidence against Kakani Govardhan Reddy and his associates. With the Supreme Court emphasizing the gravity of the charges, his legal options are shrinking. This arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.