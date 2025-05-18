x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
View all stories
Home > Politics

Former YCP MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested in Assault Case

Published on May 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Video: Exclusive Interview of Actor Rupesh
image
Former YCP MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested in Assault Case
image
Regina takes a dig at Bollywood for Language Barrier
image
Buzz: NTR’s Multiple Film Deal with YRF?
image
Breaking: Theatres in Telugu states to be Shut

Former YCP MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested in Assault Case

Tulluru police have arrested former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh following assault allegations. The incident occurred when a TDP worker named Raju filed a complaint against Suresh, his brother, and relatives for allegedly attacking him.

According to police sources, the confrontation began in Suresh’s native village, Uddandarayunipalem, on Saturday night. A car was reportedly speeding through the area when Raju questioned the driver about the excessive speed. Upon learning about this, Suresh’s followers reached the spot and allegedly assaulted Raju.

They then took Raju to Suresh’s house, where he was reportedly beaten severely by Suresh, his brother Prabhudasu, and their relatives. Following the attack, Raju’s family admitted him to AIIMS Mangalagiri, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

While Nandigam Suresh has been taken into custody, police are searching for his brother and other relatives who are reportedly absconding. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to apprehend all suspects involved in the case.

This is not Suresh’s first brush with the law. Last year, he spent 145 days in jail after being arrested on October 7 in connection with a case involving a woman named Mariyamma from Velagapudi. He received bail on January 28 from the Guntur Court and was released.

Next Video: Exclusive Interview of Actor Rupesh Previous Regina takes a dig at Bollywood for Language Barrier
else

TRENDING

image
Regina takes a dig at Bollywood for Language Barrier
image
Buzz: NTR’s Multiple Film Deal with YRF?
image
Breaking: Theatres in Telugu states to be Shut

Latest

image
Video: Exclusive Interview of Actor Rupesh
image
Former YCP MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested in Assault Case
image
Regina takes a dig at Bollywood for Language Barrier
image
Buzz: NTR’s Multiple Film Deal with YRF?
image
Breaking: Theatres in Telugu states to be Shut

Most Read

image
Former YCP MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested in Assault Case
image
ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Faces Technical Setback
image
PM Narendra Modi moved over Gulzar Houz fire accident

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown