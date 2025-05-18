Former YCP MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested in Assault Case

Tulluru police have arrested former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh following assault allegations. The incident occurred when a TDP worker named Raju filed a complaint against Suresh, his brother, and relatives for allegedly attacking him.

According to police sources, the confrontation began in Suresh’s native village, Uddandarayunipalem, on Saturday night. A car was reportedly speeding through the area when Raju questioned the driver about the excessive speed. Upon learning about this, Suresh’s followers reached the spot and allegedly assaulted Raju.

They then took Raju to Suresh’s house, where he was reportedly beaten severely by Suresh, his brother Prabhudasu, and their relatives. Following the attack, Raju’s family admitted him to AIIMS Mangalagiri, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

While Nandigam Suresh has been taken into custody, police are searching for his brother and other relatives who are reportedly absconding. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to apprehend all suspects involved in the case.

This is not Suresh’s first brush with the law. Last year, he spent 145 days in jail after being arrested on October 7 in connection with a case involving a woman named Mariyamma from Velagapudi. He received bail on January 28 from the Guntur Court and was released.