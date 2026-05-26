Former YSRCP MLA’s Brother Arrested in Anantapur Youth Suicide Case

Anantapur police have arrested Topudurthi Rajasekhar Reddy, the brother of former YSRCP MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy, in connection with the suicide of a youth named Umamaheshwara Reddy. Another accused, Vennapusa Jayapal Reddy, was also taken into custody and both were produced before the court.

According to police, Umamaheshwara Reddy’s family owned agricultural land in Topudurthi village. During the YSRCP government, their land details were allegedly removed from Webland records. Despite repeatedly approaching officials, the family reportedly received no help.

Upset over the issue, Umamaheshwara Reddy posted several messages on social media criticising former MLA Prakash Reddy and alleging harassment against his family. Police say he was also politically close to local TDP leaders, which allegedly increased tensions with the Topudurthi family.

Investigators found that Rajasekhar Reddy allegedly threatened the victim multiple times over his social media activity. Fearing further harassment and danger to his family, Umamaheshwara Reddy died by suicide on January 25, 2025 after jumping in front of a train near Anantapur.

The investigation became complicated after the victim’s phone was badly damaged in the railway accident. However, police used advanced forensic technology to recover audio and video evidence from the device. Based on the recovered data, police confirmed the alleged threats and arrested the accused.