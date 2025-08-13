Foundation Stone Laid for Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Amaravati

The foundation stone has been laid for the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital in Amaravati, which is known for offering quality cancer treatment to the underprivileged at minimal cost in the Telugu states. The ceremony took place at Thulluru village, on land allotted by the government.

Prominent personalities, including hospital chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna, Union Minister Pemmasani, State Minister Narayana, and several cancer specialists such as Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori, Dr. Polavarapu Raghava Rao, and Dr. Gaddam Dasharatharama Reddy, attended the event.

The hospital will be constructed in three phases, with a total planned capacity of 1,000 beds. The first phase will feature 300 beds and is expected to cost around ₹400 crore. Significant investment is planned for the remaining phases as well, and the first phase will be completed within 18 months.

Currently, the hospital operates in Hyderabad, where patients from across the region receive cancer treatment, often at highly subsidised rates or free of charge for the poor. With the new facility in Andhra Pradesh, affordable cancer care will become more accessible to local patients.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is known to personally contribute to the hospital, even donating earnings from his film appearances to support its operations. The hospital functions with a service-oriented, non-profit approach, focusing on providing top-quality cancer care to those in need. Once completed, the Amaravati branch is expected to benefit thousands of cancer patients in the state.