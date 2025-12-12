Four South Actors with Best OTT Market

The OTT market is playing a crucial role in the business of Indian films. Digital giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix are competing with local players and are shelling out big money. Crazy combinations, successful films and the streaming minutes of previous films are deciding the OTT deals of our stars. Several South Superstars have been struggling to close their OTT deal because of their poor show of their previous films. But the digital rights of some stars are in huge demand and they are closed even before the shoots are starting. Here is the list of South stars:

Nani: Post pandemic, Nani is the only Telugu actor among the youngsters who delivered decent films and he has been consistent. His films also had record viewership on OTT and the digital rights of his films are in huge demand. He is shooting for The Paradise and the digital rights were sold long ago. Netflix has recently acquired the upcoming movie of Nani to be directed by Sujeeth. The shoot starts next year but the rights are sold out. Netflix is ready to acquire the digital rights of Nani’s films and the digital giant is paying big money for his films.

Suriya: Suriya hasn’t delivered a decent box-office hit in theatres recently but his films are doing well on OTT. Suriya is surviving because of the digital rights. All the top digital giants are ready to acquire the digital rights for crazy projects irrespective of the combinations and the directors he is working with.

Dulquer Salmaan: Dulquer Salmaan is one South actor who has done decent films and he has craze in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The digital giants are showing much interest to acquire the rights of his films because of the better choices he made over the years. The non-theatrical rights of his films are crazy in the market.

Dhanush: After Nani, Suriya and Dulquer, Dhanush is one actor who also has gained a decent non-theatrical and digital market. He also delivered impressive films as a producer and Netflix, Amazon are acquiring the rights of his films for fancy prices. The actor is working without breaks in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu which is also an advantage for him.