Fourth Generation Nandamuri Actor set for Debut

Tollywood director YVS Chowdary took a long break and he is all set to return back to direction very soon. He is all set to launch the fourth generation Nandamuri actor named Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, the great grandson of legendary actor NTR. Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao happens to be the grandson of Nandamuri Hari Krishna and son of late Nandamuri Janaki Ram. The grand launch took place today morning in a grand manner at the NTR Memorial in Necklace Road, Hyderabad.

The film was launched in a grand manner by three daughters of NTR: Garapati Lokeswari, Daggubati Purandeswari and Nara Bhuvaneswari. Telugu girl Veena Rao is making her debut as the leading lady in this untitled film. Yalamanchili Geetha will produce this film on Young Talent Roars banner. Top technicians like MM Keeravani, Chandrabose and Sai Madhav Burra are working for the film. Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao is trained well before making his debut as an actor.