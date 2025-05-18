x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
View all stories
Home > Politics

Free Bus Travel for Women to cost ₹3182 Crs Annually

Published on May 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Baby Hindi Remake in Trouble
image
Liquor Scam Money Trail Leads to Ex-CM YS Jagan’s Office!
image
YS Jagan’s Corruption Claims Another Official Victim
image
Free Bus Travel for Women to cost ₹3182 Crs Annually
image
Biggest Business Challenge before Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Free Bus Travel for Women to cost ₹3182 Crs Annually

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced that free bus travel for women, one of the coalition government’s “Super Six” electoral promises, will roll out from August 15. This welfare scheme is expected to cost the government approximately ₹3,182 crores annually.

Currently, buses operate at 69% occupancy, but this is projected to rise to 94% once the scheme is implemented. The number of women passengers is expected to increase daily by approximately 10.84 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Home Minister Anita, and Women and Child Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani conducted a study tour to Karnataka in February to examine their free bus scheme. The team submitted a detailed report to the government. APSRTC management also prepared a separate report analysing similar schemes in five states.

Out of APSRTC’s 11,216 buses, the scheme will likely be implemented across 8,193 buses, including Pallevellugu, Ultra Pallevellugu, Express, City Ordinary, and Metro Express services. Women will receive “zero tickets” during travel, though the actual fare will be recorded in the e-POS machines. APSRTC will calculate these costs monthly for government reimbursement.

Currently, approximately 43.59 lakh people travel daily on APSRTC buses. Of these, 23.67 lakh use the services where free travel will be implemented. Women passengers number about 9.46 lakh, while 6.64 lakh women already hold various concession passes. The scheme is expected to increase daily women travellers to 26.95 lakh.

Although Minister Sandhyarani previously mentioned in the Assembly that free travel might be restricted within district boundaries, the scheme may be implemented statewide, similar to models in Telangana and Karnataka. Final clarification on this aspect is still awaited.

Next YS Jagan’s Corruption Claims Another Official Victim Previous Biggest Business Challenge before Hari Hara Veera Mallu
else

TRENDING

image
Baby Hindi Remake in Trouble
image
Biggest Business Challenge before Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Anil Ravipudi’s strict Deal with Nayanthara

Latest

image
Baby Hindi Remake in Trouble
image
Liquor Scam Money Trail Leads to Ex-CM YS Jagan’s Office!
image
YS Jagan’s Corruption Claims Another Official Victim
image
Free Bus Travel for Women to cost ₹3182 Crs Annually
image
Biggest Business Challenge before Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Most Read

image
Liquor Scam Money Trail Leads to Ex-CM YS Jagan’s Office!
image
YS Jagan’s Corruption Claims Another Official Victim
image
Free Bus Travel for Women to cost ₹3182 Crs Annually

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown