Free Bus Travel for Women to cost ₹3182 Crs Annually

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced that free bus travel for women, one of the coalition government’s “Super Six” electoral promises, will roll out from August 15. This welfare scheme is expected to cost the government approximately ₹3,182 crores annually.

Currently, buses operate at 69% occupancy, but this is projected to rise to 94% once the scheme is implemented. The number of women passengers is expected to increase daily by approximately 10.84 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Home Minister Anita, and Women and Child Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani conducted a study tour to Karnataka in February to examine their free bus scheme. The team submitted a detailed report to the government. APSRTC management also prepared a separate report analysing similar schemes in five states.

Out of APSRTC’s 11,216 buses, the scheme will likely be implemented across 8,193 buses, including Pallevellugu, Ultra Pallevellugu, Express, City Ordinary, and Metro Express services. Women will receive “zero tickets” during travel, though the actual fare will be recorded in the e-POS machines. APSRTC will calculate these costs monthly for government reimbursement.

Currently, approximately 43.59 lakh people travel daily on APSRTC buses. Of these, 23.67 lakh use the services where free travel will be implemented. Women passengers number about 9.46 lakh, while 6.64 lakh women already hold various concession passes. The scheme is expected to increase daily women travellers to 26.95 lakh.

Although Minister Sandhyarani previously mentioned in the Assembly that free travel might be restricted within district boundaries, the scheme may be implemented statewide, similar to models in Telangana and Karnataka. Final clarification on this aspect is still awaited.