Home > Movie News

Fresh Backlash against Meher Ramesh

Published on October 15, 2025 by sankar

Fresh Backlash against Meher Ramesh

Meher Ramesh has delivered some of the biggest disasters of Tollywood. Due to his close association with Mega family, Chiranjeevi offered him a film after years. The film titled Bholaa Shankar ended up as an embarrassment for Megastar. Meher Ramesh wasn’t heard or seen after that. A speculation from a meme page started a couple of days ago that Meher Ramesh will soon direct Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and he started working on a script.

Soon, social media is flooded with messages urging Pawan Kalyan to stay away from Meher Ramesh. The director’s previous works are discussed again and there are a lot of messages and posts requesting Pawan Kalyan to ignore the script and proposal of Meher Ramesh. It is unclear who started this but Meher Ramesh is trolled badly. Apart from Mega family, Meher Ramesh shares a close bonding with Mahesh Babu and NTR. For now, no actor is ready to offer a film for Meher Ramesh but he is targeted without his knowledge on social media. This shows the heights of negativity against him and his previous works.

