Fresh Case on Vallabhaneni Vamsi Adds to YSRCP Troubles as Coalition Government Tightens Law and Order

Political dynamics in Andhra Pradesh are witnessing a clear shift under the coalition government. With a firm focus on governance and accountability, the ruling alliance is steadily moving forward while preparing strategically for the next elections. Coalition leaders remain confident that their performance and administrative discipline will earn public trust for the long term. In contrast, the YSR Congress Party continues to allege public anger against the government, a claim that is increasingly questioned on the ground as enforcement agencies act decisively on pending cases linked to the previous regime.

In this evolving political scenario, YSRCP has suffered another setback. Senior party leader and former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi has landed in fresh legal trouble, adding to the growing list of controversies surrounding YSRCP leaders. After the coalition government assumed office, several cases registered earlier against Vamsi moved forward as part of routine legal scrutiny. He spent a considerable period in judicial custody before securing bail. After citing health reasons and staying away from active politics for some time, Vamsi recently resumed limited participation in party activities. However, his return has been quickly overshadowed by a new criminal case.

On Thursday, Machavaram police registered a case against Vallabhaneni Vamsi following a complaint filed by a person named Sunil. According to the complaint, Vamsi and his associates allegedly assaulted him in July 2024. Based on the complaint, police booked Vamsi along with eight others and initiated further investigation. Vamsi’s political career has been marked by frequent shifts and controversies. He was elected as a Telugu Desam Party MLA from Gannavaram in 2019 but later crossed over to the YSR Congress Party. After contesting the 2024 elections on a YSRCP ticket, he faced defeat. Following the change in government, long-pending cases linked to alleged criminal acts began moving forward.

One of the most serious cases involves the alleged kidnapping and assault of Satyavardhan, a key witness in the 2023 attack on the Telugu Desam Party office in Gannavaram. That incident had triggered widespread outrage at the time. The complaint given by the witness became crucial evidence, leading to arrests and investigation against Vamsi and his associates. In addition, Vamsi also faced charges related to alleged fake house site documents, in which he later secured bail from the Nuzvid court. Across multiple cases, he spent close to 137 days in jail before his release.