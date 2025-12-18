x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
View all stories
Home > Politics

Fresh Case on Vallabhaneni Vamsi Adds to YSRCP Troubles as Coalition Government Tightens Law and Order

Published on December 18, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing Incident Sparks Debate on Crowd Behaviour and Event Planning
image
Fresh Case on Vallabhaneni Vamsi Adds to YSRCP Troubles as Coalition Government Tightens Law and Order
image
MSG BTS Glimpse: Fun Takes Center Stage
image
Who will Fill the OTT Vacuum for Producers?
image
What’s next for AR Murugadoss?

Fresh Case on Vallabhaneni Vamsi Adds to YSRCP Troubles as Coalition Government Tightens Law and Order

Political dynamics in Andhra Pradesh are witnessing a clear shift under the coalition government. With a firm focus on governance and accountability, the ruling alliance is steadily moving forward while preparing strategically for the next elections. Coalition leaders remain confident that their performance and administrative discipline will earn public trust for the long term. In contrast, the YSR Congress Party continues to allege public anger against the government, a claim that is increasingly questioned on the ground as enforcement agencies act decisively on pending cases linked to the previous regime.

In this evolving political scenario, YSRCP has suffered another setback. Senior party leader and former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi has landed in fresh legal trouble, adding to the growing list of controversies surrounding YSRCP leaders. After the coalition government assumed office, several cases registered earlier against Vamsi moved forward as part of routine legal scrutiny. He spent a considerable period in judicial custody before securing bail. After citing health reasons and staying away from active politics for some time, Vamsi recently resumed limited participation in party activities. However, his return has been quickly overshadowed by a new criminal case.

On Thursday, Machavaram police registered a case against Vallabhaneni Vamsi following a complaint filed by a person named Sunil. According to the complaint, Vamsi and his associates allegedly assaulted him in July 2024. Based on the complaint, police booked Vamsi along with eight others and initiated further investigation. Vamsi’s political career has been marked by frequent shifts and controversies. He was elected as a Telugu Desam Party MLA from Gannavaram in 2019 but later crossed over to the YSR Congress Party. After contesting the 2024 elections on a YSRCP ticket, he faced defeat. Following the change in government, long-pending cases linked to alleged criminal acts began moving forward.

One of the most serious cases involves the alleged kidnapping and assault of Satyavardhan, a key witness in the 2023 attack on the Telugu Desam Party office in Gannavaram. That incident had triggered widespread outrage at the time. The complaint given by the witness became crucial evidence, leading to arrests and investigation against Vamsi and his associates. In addition, Vamsi also faced charges related to alleged fake house site documents, in which he later secured bail from the Nuzvid court. Across multiple cases, he spent close to 137 days in jail before his release.

Next Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing Incident Sparks Debate on Crowd Behaviour and Event Planning Previous MSG BTS Glimpse: Fun Takes Center Stage
else

TRENDING

image
Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing Incident Sparks Debate on Crowd Behaviour and Event Planning
image
MSG BTS Glimpse: Fun Takes Center Stage
image
Who will Fill the OTT Vacuum for Producers?

Latest

image
Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing Incident Sparks Debate on Crowd Behaviour and Event Planning
image
Fresh Case on Vallabhaneni Vamsi Adds to YSRCP Troubles as Coalition Government Tightens Law and Order
image
MSG BTS Glimpse: Fun Takes Center Stage
image
Who will Fill the OTT Vacuum for Producers?
image
What’s next for AR Murugadoss?

Most Read

image
Fresh Case on Vallabhaneni Vamsi Adds to YSRCP Troubles as Coalition Government Tightens Law and Order
image
Nara Lokesh Fulfils Promise, Brings Major Relief to AP Educational Institutions
image
Speaker Clears Five MLAs in Defection Case

Related Articles

Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent