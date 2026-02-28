x
Fresh Rumors on Prakash Raj Vs Sandeep Vanga in Spirit

Published on February 28, 2026 by sankar

Fresh Rumors on Prakash Raj Vs Sandeep Vanga in Spirit

Veteran actor Prakash Raj has landed into controversies several times and he is not much bothered about them. After a slight dip, he has bagged opportunities in some of the prestigious projects of Indian cinema like SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi featuring Mahesh Babu and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit featuring Prabhas in the lead role. Speculations started that Prakash Raj has been removed from Spirit and the actor replied with a strong message as a counter to keep an end to the speculations.

The first look poster of Vivek Oberoi was released yesterday and the official post had no Prakash Raj’s name and his social media handle tagged in the post. Speculations are on that Prakash Raj is no longer a part of Spirit. There are also rumors that there are differences between Prakash Raj and Sandeep Reddy which are not related to the film. After a brief discussion, Prakash Raj walked out of the project as per the rumors. The makers are yet to announce a replacement for Prakash Raj. The film releases next year in theatres.

Rashmika's Wedding post Creates Records Formula E Case : IAS Officer Arvind Kumar Suspended !
