Fresh Tensions Between Telugu States Over Godavari–Krishna Water Link

The political heat between the Telugu states is intensifying once again, this time over the Godavari–Banakacharla Link Project. The Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to move forward with the project has drawn sharp criticism from Telangana, which alleges that the plan could undermine its water rights.

According to the Andhra Pradesh government, the Polavaram–Banakacharla Link Project aims to divert water from the Godavari basin to the Krishna basin, ensuring irrigation and drinking water supply across drought-prone regions of Rayalaseema. The project proposes to channel water from the Polavaram reservoir towards Somasila and eventually to the Galeru–Nagarjuna Sagar system. Officials argue that it will help address long-standing water scarcity issues in southern Andhra Pradesh.

However, the Telangana government has strongly objected, claiming that the project is not part of the original Polavaram Detailed Project Report (DPR) and is therefore an entirely new proposal. Telangana leaders warn that its implementation could violate the state’s legal share of Krishna river waters and weaken its control over the basin.

In a recent development, the Telangana government has written to the Central Water Commission (CWC) urging it to cancel Andhra Pradesh’s newly issued tender for the project. Telangana argues that the tender and ongoing surveys are illegal and should be halted immediately.

Water Resources Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy reaffirmed that Telangana, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership, will firmly oppose the construction. As both states stand their ground, the Banakacharla project is shaping up to become the next major flashpoint in the long history of river water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.