Fresh Tensions Between Telugu States Over Godavari–Krishna Water Link

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Fresh Tensions Between Telugu States Over Godavari–Krishna Water Link

Published on October 14, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Telusu Kada is a never-before-seen love story – Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Fresh Tensions Between Telugu States Over Godavari–Krishna Water Link
image
Kangana Ranaut compares her journey to Shah Rukh Khan
image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda plays it Safe
image
When will Pawan Kalyan return back to Films?

Fresh Tensions Between Telugu States Over Godavari–Krishna Water Link

godavari krishna

The political heat between the Telugu states is intensifying once again, this time over the Godavari–Banakacharla Link Project. The Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to move forward with the project has drawn sharp criticism from Telangana, which alleges that the plan could undermine its water rights.

According to the Andhra Pradesh government, the Polavaram–Banakacharla Link Project aims to divert water from the Godavari basin to the Krishna basin, ensuring irrigation and drinking water supply across drought-prone regions of Rayalaseema. The project proposes to channel water from the Polavaram reservoir towards Somasila and eventually to the Galeru–Nagarjuna Sagar system. Officials argue that it will help address long-standing water scarcity issues in southern Andhra Pradesh.

However, the Telangana government has strongly objected, claiming that the project is not part of the original Polavaram Detailed Project Report (DPR) and is therefore an entirely new proposal. Telangana leaders warn that its implementation could violate the state’s legal share of Krishna river waters and weaken its control over the basin.

In a recent development, the Telangana government has written to the Central Water Commission (CWC) urging it to cancel Andhra Pradesh’s newly issued tender for the project. Telangana argues that the tender and ongoing surveys are illegal and should be halted immediately.

Water Resources Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy reaffirmed that Telangana, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership, will firmly oppose the construction. As both states stand their ground, the Banakacharla project is shaping up to become the next major flashpoint in the long history of river water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Next Telusu Kada is a never-before-seen love story – Siddhu Jonnalagadda Previous Kangana Ranaut compares her journey to Shah Rukh Khan
else

TRENDING

image
Telusu Kada is a never-before-seen love story – Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Kangana Ranaut compares her journey to Shah Rukh Khan
image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda plays it Safe

Latest

image
Telusu Kada is a never-before-seen love story – Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Fresh Tensions Between Telugu States Over Godavari–Krishna Water Link
image
Kangana Ranaut compares her journey to Shah Rukh Khan
image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda plays it Safe
image
When will Pawan Kalyan return back to Films?

Most Read

image
Fresh Tensions Between Telugu States Over Godavari–Krishna Water Link
image
Andhra Pradesh Signs Historic MoU to Set Up India’s Largest AI Data Hub
image
Jubilee Hills Politics Heat Up as BJP Rethinks Its Strategy

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event