Fresh Troubles for NBK’s Aditya 999?

Published on November 25, 2025 by sankar

Fresh Troubles for NBK’s Aditya 999?

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been in plans to take up the sequel for Aditya 369 from a long time and he announced that the film is titled Aditya 999. Balakrishna announced that he would direct the film but he changed his plans. He handed the responsibility to sensible director Krish. The talented director also announced the news that he started working on the project. Balakrishna also announced that his son Mokshagnya will be seen in an important role in Aditya 999.

The film has been delayed several times and the latest update is that Krish has walked out of the project. He has other commitments to be completed and Krish informed the same to Balakrishna and walked out of Aditya 999. Balayya’s team is currently on a hunt for the right director who can handle Aditya 999 well. Balakrishna had plans of Aditya 369 sequel from a longer time and the hurdles for Aditya 999 will continue for now.

Balakrishna is currently promoting Akhanda 2 and he will soon join the sets of Gopichand Malineni’s film.

