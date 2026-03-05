Friday Clash: Four Films in Race

This Friday, there are four films releasing in Telugu cinema. Here is the list and the expectations:

Mrithyunjay: After just a week after the release of Vishnu Vinyasam, Sree Vishnu is testing his luck with Mrithyunjay. Hussain Sha Kiran is the director of this thriller and the trailer sounds quite interesting. Celebrities like Sukumar, Nani and others have appreciated the content. Reba Monica John is the leading lady. Mrithyunjay is releasing in a decent number of screens on Friday.

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani: Sivaji made a strong comeback with his performance in Court. He is teaming up with his successful heroine Laya after years with Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani. ETV Win and Sivaji are the producers of this comic entertainer which comes with a crime drama. The team has aggressively promoted the film all over in all the platforms. The expectations are decent. The team has planned paid premieres tonight and the film releases with regular shows tomorrow.

Saraswathi: Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has done impressive roles in Telugu films like Veerasimha Reddy and Hanuman. She turned director with Saraswathi, a crime thriller and the film releases tomorrow in Telugu and Tamil languages. The trailer is well received and the film’s success completely depends on the word of mouth.

Mension House Mallesh: Srinath Maganti is turning lead actor with Mension House Mallesh, a rural action drama. Bala Satish is the director and the film is releasing amidst huge competition. The film’s performance too depends on word of mouth completely.

Cheshma Raja Selfie Rani and Cockroach are the other small films releasing tomorrow.