Home > Politics

From Assembly to Streets: Jagan Pushes Back Against Coalition’s Moves

Published on September 24, 2025 by Sanyogita

From Assembly to Streets: Jagan Pushes Back Against Coalition’s Moves

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level meeting to strategise YSRCP’s political actions for the coming months. During the session, Jagan urged party leaders to strongly oppose the state government’s plans to privatize medical colleges. He asked them to raise their voices and stand firmly against such moves, which he believes are not in the public interest.

Jagan also directed his party members to expose what he described as the “Super 6 Betrayals” of the ruling alliance. According to him, the current coalition has misled the people with empty promises and failed to deliver on key issues. He stressed that it is the party’s responsibility to take these betrayals directly to the people and hold the government accountable.

Another key issue discussed was the growing shortage of urea in the state. Jagan asked his party leaders to demand answers from the government and stand by the farmers who are struggling due to lack of timely supply. He emphasized the need to fight for the rights of farmers and expose the government’s failure to support them during critical times.

Meanwhile, YS Jagan’s second petition in the High Court seeking recognition as Leader of the Opposition has been postponed for four weeks. The court asked the Speaker and Assembly officials to file counters. While courts rarely interfere in Assembly matters, Jagan seems to be using legal routes to avoid disqualification and build a narrative. His strategy appears to be political to stay out of the Assembly, but stay in the headlines.

