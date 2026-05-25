From BRS Fear Campaign to Revanth’s Fearless Reform: What Telangana’s RDSS Decision Really Means

For years, power sector reforms in Telangana were surrounded by fear, confusion and political propaganda.

The moment the word “meter” was mentioned, BRS turned it into a farmer issue. The moment the Centre proposed a reform, it was projected as an attack on Telangana. Instead of explaining the scheme to people, the previous government allowed doubts and fears to grow.

Now, the Revanth Reddy government has taken a different route. It has decided to bring Telangana’s power distribution companies under the RDSS scheme and is trying to explain the reform instead of running away from it.

This is where the real debate begins.

What is RDSS?

RDSS stands for Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. It is a Central Government scheme launched in 2021 to improve the power distribution system across the country.

In simple words, it is meant to help power distribution companies, called DISCOMs, become financially stronger and more efficient.

DISCOMs are the companies that buy electricity and supply it to homes, farms, shops, industries and government offices.

In Telangana, these companies have been under financial stress for years. They buy power at high cost, supply power to different categories, give subsidised or free power where the government decides, and also face losses because of poor billing, leakages, unpaid dues and misuse.

RDSS is meant to reduce these problems.

The scheme focuses on three major things: Reducing power losses, Improving billing and collection and Modernising the electricity network with smart systems

Under this scheme, the Centre also gives financial support to states. A large part of the expenditure comes as grants, which means the state does not have to bear the full burden alone.

Why is Telangana joining RDSS now?

Telangana’s DISCOMs are not in a comfortable position. Their financial burden has increased over the years. If the system continues without reforms, the pressure will only increase.

The government has to supply free power to farmers, subsidised power to some consumers and regular power to households and industries. At the same time, it has to make sure that DISCOMs do not collapse financially.

By joining RDSS, Telangana can access Central funds and modernise its power distribution system. It can improve infrastructure, reduce losses and make billing more accurate.

Why did BRS oppose it earlier?

BRS opposed these reforms mainly by creating fear around electricity meters. The party repeatedly claimed that if meters are installed, free power for farmers will stop. This became a major political campaign.

But this argument is misleading. A meter only records how much electricity is used. It does not decide whether power is free or paid. Free power is a policy decision taken by the State government. If the State government wants to give free power to farmers, it can continue doing so even if usage is measured.

The real question is different. If the government is paying for free power, should it not know how much power is actually being used? Should there not be proper data? Should misuse not be controlled?

BRS avoided this honest discussion and turned the entire issue into a fear campaign.

Will farmers get smart meters now?

The Revanth Reddy government has clearly stated that smart meters will not be installed for agriculture connections. It has also said that free electricity for farmers will continue.

This is an important clarification because BRS is likely to use the same old argument again: that RDSS means meters for farmers and the end of free power.

The government’s stand is that farmers will be protected, while reforms will be implemented in other areas where losses and unpaid bills are a major problem.

Where will smart meters be installed first?

According to the government, smart meters will be installed mainly in:

• Government offices

• Commercial establishments

• High electricity consumption categories

• Selected household categories with heavy usage

This means ordinary farmers are not the target of this reform.

In fact, government offices are among the biggest defaulters in many states. When offices use electricity without proper payment discipline, the burden ultimately falls on the power system.

Smart meters can help track usage, improve payment discipline and reduce wastage.

Will consumers have to pay for smart meters?

The government has said that the installation cost of smart meters will not be collected from consumers as an upfront burden.

The cost will be handled through the scheme, with support from both the Centre and the State.

This is another area where BRS may try to create fear. But as of now, the official position is that people will not be forced to pay upfront for smart meter installation.

What is the real problem in Telangana’s power sector?

The real problem is that Telangana’s power sector has been running under heavy financial pressure.

There are several reasons: Free power burden, Subsidy delays, Power purchase costs, Losses during distribution, Poor billing in some categories, Unpaid dues from government departments and Misuse and leakages

When DISCOMs do not recover enough money, their debts increase. When debts increase, the government has to step in. If reforms are avoided for too long, the entire system becomes weak.

This is what happened over the years. BRS kept projecting Telangana as a power-surplus success story, but avoided discussing the financial health of the DISCOMs in a transparent way.

That is why RDSS has now become important for Congress government .

Why this is a political issue

Power is not just an administrative subject in Telangana. It is a deeply political issue.

Free power to farmers has emotional value. Any talk of meters immediately creates suspicion in villages. BRS used this sentiment very aggressively. A responsible government has to protect farmers and also protect the power system. Both are important.

If farmers are to get free power, the DISCOMs must remain financially alive. If electricity supply has to be reliable, the distribution network must be strong. If the government wants to continue subsidies, it must know the real cost.

That is the point BRS avoided. Instead of explaining reforms, it created fear.

From fear campaign to fearless campaign

This is where the present decision becomes politically significant. BRS ran a fear campaign around power reforms.

Revanth Reddy is now trying to run a fearless campaign by saying reforms can be implemented without harming farmers.

The message is simple: Farmers will get free power. Agriculture connections will not get smart meters. Consumers will not face upfront meter charges. DISCOMs will be strengthened. Central grants will be used. Power losses will be reduced.

What Congress must do now

The Congress government cannot assume that people will automatically understand RDSS.

Most people do not know what DISCOMs are, what AT&C losses mean, what ACS-ARR gap means or why Central grants matter.

The government must explain the scheme in simple language.

It must say clearly:

• Free power to farmers will continue

• No smart meters for agriculture connections

• Smart meters will first come in government and commercial categories

• Consumers will not be asked to pay upfront

• The scheme is meant to reduce losses and improve power supply

• Telangana will get Central financial support

This clarity is necessary because BRS will not fight this issue with technical facts. It will fight with emotion.

The question BRS must answer

BRS must answer one basic question.

If Telangana’s power sector was so strong under KCR, why are DISCOMs under such financial stress today?

If reforms are dangerous, what was the alternative plan?

If meters are wrong, how will the government measure actual consumption, control misuse and protect DISCOMs?

If Central funds are available for modernisation, why should Telangana reject them only because of politics?

These are the questions BRS cannot avoid.

The RDSS decision is not about ending free power. It is not about punishing farmers. It is not about handing over Telangana’s power sector to the Centre.

It is about fixing a weak distribution system, reducing losses and using Central support to strengthen DISCOMs.

BRS turned reforms into fear.

The Revanth Reddy government now has the challenge of turning the same issue into a fearless public explanation.

The success of this decision will depend not only on implementation, but also on communication.

Because in Telangana politics, if the government does not explain the truth, the opposition will sell fear.