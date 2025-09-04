x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

From Disney Dreams to Dussehra Glory: Chandrababu’s Tourism Vision

Published on September 4, 2025 by nymisha

From Disney Dreams to Dussehra Glory: Chandrababu’s Tourism Vision

chandrababu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has laid out a broad vision to transform Andhra Pradesh into a global tourism hub. He directed officials to encourage international-standard homestays in spiritual towns so that visitors can enjoy comfort while staying close to heritage. He said Konaseema must give tourists the feel of a true rural lifestyle and asked officials to prepare projects that would attract investments from NRIs. He also ordered the creation of tent cities at scenic locations including Lambasingi, Araku, Suryalanka, Tadipudi, Gandikota, and Bridgelanka.

Reviewing the tourism department at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister asked for continuous festivals in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Amaravati, Tirupati, Anantapur, and Kurnool so that the state always has a cultural attraction to offer. He set clear goals of 10,000 new rooms by March 2026 and 50,000 rooms by 2029. Land for tourism projects will be identified in all 175 constituencies to support this vision.

He also connected tourism with industrial growth by asking for port-based townships that can serve both business and leisure. He suggested exploring discussions with Disney representatives to establish a Disney World City in Anantapur. Several special projects were highlighted, including the adoption of Kondapalli Fort, a light-and-sound show at Undavalli Caves, eco-tourism in Chintapalli, an elephant safari in Kuppam, and a dolphin show in Visakhapatnam.

Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the Chief Minister urged quick completion of projects at Borra Caves, Araku, and Lambasingi. The ₹97 crore Suryalanka Beach Experience Project is to be ready by June 2026. He also asked officials to speed up temple works at Simhachalam and Annavaram under the PRASAD scheme and to complete the Gandikota Tent City without delay.

Chandrababu directed officials to hold Mysuru-style Dussehra celebrations in Vijayawada from September 22 to October 2. He also called for the promotion of cruise projects, new heli and seaplane routes, and village tourism in Konaseema. During festivals, towns and cities should sparkle with lighting while stalls can showcase Araku coffee, red sandalwood products, handlooms from Mangalagiri, Dharmavaram, and Venkatagiri, along with organic goods given proper branding.

He reminded officials that tourist safety is more important than anything else and warned that even small incidents can hurt the state’s image. He urged everyone to treat visitors politely and with respect. On World Tourism Day, a special celebration will take place at Suryalanka. He also welcomed Minister Kandula Durgesh’s idea of a curtain-raiser event for the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams.

