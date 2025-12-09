From Films to Future Tech: Key Highlights of Telangana Rising Global Summit

Telangana is preparing for one of its most ambitious phases of development. At the Telangana Rising Global Summit, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced wide-ranging plans that aim to transform the state’s film industry, digital infrastructure and investment landscape.

A Fresh Start for the Film Industry & As a Leading Film Destination

During an exclusive interaction with leading filmmakers, the Chief Minister promised full support to the industry from script submission to final release. Prominent producers Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu and Dil Raju attended the session along with actresses Genelia and Akkineni Amala. Senior officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, were also present.

Revanth Reddy announced plans to create a complete film ecosystem inside the upcoming Future City. The hub will feature modern studios, specialised training centres and production facilities that match global standards. The goal is to remove delays and allow filmmakers to focus on creativity. A new Skill University is also being built in Future City. It will offer professional courses across all twenty-four departments of filmmaking, including editing, sound design, cinematography, visual effects and art direction.

The government is preparing a new policy to promote Telangana’s lakes, heritage sites and urban landscapes as high-quality shooting locations. Hyderabad will be projected more strongly as the central base for South Indian cinema. A film-tourism campaign is also being planned to attract international projects with better incentives and simpler procedures. Film personalities welcomed the announcements. Many expressed confidence that Future City will evolve into one of the most creative and technically advanced film hubs in the world.

A New Digital Future Powered by Data Centres

Alongside its creative ambitions, Telangana is becoming a major force in digital infrastructure. Amazon Web Services is building large-scale data-centre campuses with investments exceeding ₹36,000 crore. An additional expansion worth nearly ₹60,000 crore is expected soon. Construction is underway in key zones such as Kandukur, Chandanvelly, Shabad and the Fab City region. Microsoft and several other tech companies are also developing data-centre facilities in these areas. These projects are creating thousands of jobs and positioning Telangana as a strong global hub for cloud services and digital technology.

Tourism Investments Worth ₹7,045 Crore

The Telangana Rising Global Summit attracted tourism investments worth ₹7,045 crore. These projects will create close to forty thousand jobs and strengthen Telangana’s appeal as an international travel destination.

Highlights of the Tourism Announcements

– Foodlink F&B Holdings will build a world-class convention and exhibition centre worth ₹3,000 crore

– Dream Valley Golf and Resorts will develop a premium golf facility

– Saras Infrastructure will set up a cultural centre worth ₹1,000 crore

– KEI Group will create a greenhouse-style convention venue near Gandipet

– Polin Group from Turkey will design an Aqua Marine Park and underwater tunnel attraction

– Fluidra India from Spain will build an artificial beach, lagoon and luxury resort

– Atmosphere Core of Maldives will establish an ₹800 crore luxury wellness retreat

– Strategic partnerships with IIFA and global event groups will help showcase Telangana on the world stage.

A Wave of New Industrial and Healthcare Investments

Major Indian and international companies signed MoUs to expand their presence in Telangana. Godrej Industries, Aurobindo, Hetero, MSN Pharma, Biological E, TCCI Taiwan, VVGI Inc, Granules Pharma and Sumadhura Group announced new projects. Bharat Biotech confirmed a ₹1,000 crore CRDMO facility that will boost the state’s biotech ecosystem.

Real-estate and tech firms like Prestige Group, Dream Valley, Analog AITWOODS and Sembcorp also announced expansion plans.

A Landmark Partnership for Wildlife and Sustainability

Telangana signed an important MoU with Reliance’s Vantara Initiative, which is known globally for wildlife rescue and conservation. The partnership aims to create a world-class wildlife conservatory and a night safari along with research facilities and rehabilitation centres.

In the renewable-energy sector, Athirat Holdings committed ₹4,000 crore for twenty-five Compressed Bio Gas plants across the state.

Motorsports and Media Projects Take Centre Stage

Besides these, Hyderabad is emerging as a new hotspot for motorsports and creative industries. Supercross India will build an international-standard supercross and motocross arena in Bharat Future City. The venue will feature competitive tracks, training spaces and spectator facilities. Salman Khan Ventures announced a ₹10,000 crore township and integrated film-studio complex. The project will include a championship golf course, race track, premium residences and advanced production studios for films and OTT platforms.

Major Improvements in Healthcare and Education

The government signed a key agreement with Apollo to enhance healthcare services and medical education. Apollo will build a new 400-bed hospital in the Financial District. The group also plans clinics, diagnostic centres and a Deemed-to-be University with significant investment.

A partnership with the University of London will bring international academic programmes and research collaborations to Telangana.

A Significant Global Investment from Trump Media and Technology Group

In a major announcement, Trump Media and Technology Group committed to invest USD 5 billion in Telangana. The investment will support secure digital infrastructure, AI-enabled governance and advanced media technologies.

Hyderabad’s Future: A Global Centre of Innovation

Telangana is reshaping Hyderabad with bold ideas and long-term planning. With strong government support and large-scale investments, the city is evolving into a global gateway for technology, filmmaking, tourism, healthcare and sustainable development. Hyderabad is entering a new era of leadership and innovation.