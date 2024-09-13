From Hiding to Hope, for YSRCP Leaders

A series of cases have been filed against the leaders, MLAs, and ex-ministers of YSRCP for staging an attack on the TDP party office located in Mangalagiri. Hundreds of YSRCP supporters and party activists participated in the attack. Nandigam Suresh and Lella Appireddy were recently arrested in the case and are currently in jail. Jogi Ramesh, Devineni Avinash, and Talasila Raghuram have approached the court and applied for anticipatory bail in the case. Until now, these leaders were absconding but have finally received temporary relief from arrest. The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to all the YSRCP leaders in the TDP office attack case.

Jogi Ramesh, Devineni Avinash, and Talasila Raghuram have not been available for the past few days, anticipating arrest in the case at any time. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 4th, which is a huge relief for Jogi Ramesh, Nandigam Suresh, Lella Appireddy, Devineni Avinash, and Talasila Raghuram. The court has asked all the leaders to surrender their passports at the earliest and to cooperate with the investigation in the case.

-Sanyogita