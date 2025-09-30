x
From Hyderabad to Hollywood: Allu Arjun's Epic Sci-Fi Shoot

Published on September 30, 2025 by sankar

From Hyderabad to Hollywood: Allu Arjun’s Epic Sci-Fi Shoot

Icon Star Allu Arjun’s upcoming sci-fi drama is quietly shaping up to be one of the grandest films ever made in South Indian cinema. The team has been camped in Mumbai for months, pushing forward without any long interruptions. Director Atlee has designed this schedule to focus on the most ambitious portions, spectacular sci-fi sequences that bring together international actors, Hollywood stunt performers, and top technicians from around the globe. A massive set has been built in the city, and filming has been running almost non-stop.

Allu Arjun, balancing his commitments, has been making weekly trips from Hyderabad to Mumbai to stay fully immersed in the shoot. The film, produced by Sun Pictures, features Arjun in a striking dual role. Deepika Padukone is set to appear in a pivotal part, while Mrunal Thakur and other stars are expected to join soon. With Hollywood VFX giants on board, expectations are soaring. The film releases in 2027.

