From Subway Commute to Chanel Spotlight – The Rise of Bhavitha Mandava

Hyderabad-born Bhavitha Mandava makes history by opening Chanel Métiers d’Art 2026 show in NYC

Bhavitha Mandava — a 25-year-old originally from Hyderabad — has captured global attention after she opened Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 collection show in New York City, marking one of the most inspiring success stories this fashion season

From Architecture Student to International Runway

Before entering fashion, Bhavitha studied architecture in India. Later she moved to the U.S. to study assistive technology at New York University (NYU). ￼

Her modelling journey began unexpectedly -she was scouted in a New York subway station just two weeks before the Spring/Summer 2025 season. ￼

That brief moment transformed everything: almost immediately she was cast as an exclusive model for Bottega Veneta (under then-designer Matthieu Blazy), making her runway debut.

Full-Circle Moment: Opening Chanel in a Subway Station

When Matthieu Blazy took over creative direction at Chanel, Bhavitha was among his chosen models. For the Métiers d’Art 2026 collection, the show was staged in an abandoned New York subway station — a poetic echo of where she was first discovered. ￼

In a symbolic “full-circle” moment, Bhavitha walked out of a stationary train at 168 Bowery, stepping into the spotlight and becoming the first model to open the show. ￼

Her look — a casual jeans-and-sweater outfit — reportedly referenced the very outfit she wore the day she was scouted, making the moment even more meaningful. ￼

Family, Pride and a Viral Moment – Heartfelt Reactions

The most touching part of the story: Bhavitha shared a video of her parents watching her walk the runway. In the clip, her mother is seen in joyful tears, repeatedly calling her name her father stands by quietly, pride evident. This emotional response has resonated with audiences worldwide. ￼

Bhavitha captioned the post: “Can’t put into words how much this means to me. Thank you @chanelofficial @matthieu_blazy.”