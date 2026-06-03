From Tihar Jail to Karnataka CM: DK Shivakumar’s Long Road to Power

For years, DK Shivakumar was seen as the man who handled crisis for the Congress party from behind the scenes. Today, that same leader stood before in Bengaluru and took oath as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, completing one of the most dramatic political journeys in recent Indian politics.

The swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan was not just another government event. For Congress workers across Karnataka, it felt personal. Many in the crowd remembered the period when Shivakumar was sitting inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail while political rivals openly predicted the end of his career. Years later, those same supporters watched him take oath as the state’s top leader.

A Grassroots Leader Who Rose Through the System

Born in Kanakapura, DK Shivakumar did not emerge from Delhi politics or national visibility. He rose through Karnataka’s local political structure step by step. Starting as a student leader and grassroots Congress worker, he slowly built a reputation for aggressive political management and unmatched organizational control.

He entered the Karnataka Assembly in 1989 at just 27 years of age and continued winning elections repeatedly, eventually becoming one of the Congress party’s strongest power centres in the state.

Inside Congress circles, Shivakumar earned a unique reputation, whenever governments were in danger or MLAs looked ready to switch camps, he was often the leader trusted with political rescue operations.

Over the years, that image turned him into Congress’ unofficial “crisis manager.”

The Leader Who Protected Governments

Long before becoming Chief Minister, Shivakumar became nationally known for handling politically sensitive situations.

From protecting Congress legislators during trust vote battles to managing alliance negotiations, he repeatedly played the role of political strategist when the party faced instability. His role during the Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections involving Ahmed Patel and later during Karnataka coalition politics further strengthened his standing inside the Congress leadership.

While many leaders focused on public speeches, Shivakumar focused on networks, cadre strength, and political coordination. That made him indispensable.

The Arrest That Nearly Changed Everything

In 2019, Shivakumar faced the toughest phase of his political life after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case following prolonged questioning in Delhi.

The arrest triggered a massive political reaction across Karnataka. Congress workers protested on the streets, party leaders accused the Centre of targeting opposition figures, and nonstop television coverage turned the case into national political news.

Soon, Shivakumar was sent to Tihar Jail. Instead of weakening him permanently, the jail episode transformed his public image completely.

From Tihar Jail to Public Sympathy

When Shivakumar finally walked out on bail, Karnataka witnessed scenes usually reserved for mass movement leaders. Supporters gathered in huge numbers. Many openly cried while welcoming him back.

Until then, Shivakumar was largely viewed as a wealthy political operator with immense influence. After jail, he began to be seen as a fighter who survived direct political attacks and refused to disappear.

Even Shivakumar himself appeared more emotional in public after his release, repeatedly thanking party workers for standing by him during what he called the most difficult period of his life.

The sympathy wave strengthened him politically instead of isolating him.

Rebuilding Congress in Karnataka

After his return, the BJP appeared politically dominant and Congress workers were demoralized. Shivakumar responded with relentless organizational work. He travelled across districts, strengthened booth-level operations, coordinated factional leaders, and rebuilt local networks from the ground up. Many Congress insiders believe that phase laid the foundation for the party’s later revival in Karnataka.

The Wait for the Top Post

After Congress returned to power in Karnataka in 2023, Shivakumar emerged as one of the strongest contenders for the Chief Minister’s post because of the role he played in reviving the party organization.

However, senior leader Siddaramaiah was eventually chosen for the top role, while Shivakumar accepted the Deputy Chief Minister position. Even then, most political observers believed his wait was not over.

That prediction finally became reality today.

DK Shivakumar Takes Oath as Karnataka Chief Minister

DK Shivakumar officially took oath as Karnataka’s Chief Minister on June 3, 2026, at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru in the presence of senior Congress leaders, party workers, and national opposition figures.

Among those expected at the event were Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, Kerala chief minister VD Sateeshan, KC Venugopal, and Randeep Surjewala.

For Congress workers, the symbolism was impossible to ignore. The same leader who once sat inside Tihar Jail under investigation had now reached the Chief Minister’s office.

Wealth, Controversy, and Survival

Throughout his career, Shivakumar has remained surrounded by controversy. His wealth, business interests, and declared assets have repeatedly become political talking points. Reports over the years have described him as one of India’s wealthiest politicians.

Critics accuse him of mixing money with political influence. Supporters argue that Karnataka politics has always been fiercely competitive and that Shivakumar simply mastered its realities better than most.

But even critics acknowledge one thing, very few politicians survive the level of pressure he faced. Raids, investigations, factional rivalries, leadership battles, and jail time did not end his political career. Each crisis somehow pushed him even higher.

From grassroots politics in Kanakapura to prison walls in Delhi and finally to the Chief Minister’s chair in Bengaluru, his career reflects persistence, ambition, survival, and refusal to disappear during difficult times. Love him or hate him, Karnataka politics today revolves only around DK Shivakumar.