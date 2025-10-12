x
From Villages to Africa: Inside AP’s Fake Liquor Scandal

Published on October 12, 2025

From Villages to Africa: Inside AP’s Fake Liquor Scandal

In a bold move to dismantle a growing fake liquor network in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Eluru Range IG, GVG Ashok Kumar. The SIT includes top-ranking officers such as Mallika Garg, Rahul Dev Sharma, and a senior official from the Excise Department. Their mission is to uncover the full extent of the counterfeit liquor operation and bring those responsible to justice.

A Dangerous Web, From AP to Africa

The investigation first gained momentum in the Tamballapalle constituency, where authorities discovered a small illegal liquor manufacturing unit in the village of Mulakalacheruvu. What seemed like a local issue quickly unraveled into something much bigger. Leads from the case pointed all the way to Africa, suggesting international links and a far-reaching criminal network.

“This is not a small-time operation. There are powerful groups working behind the scenes, using political fronts to cover up their illegal activities,” said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He confirmed that 13 individuals have already been arrested, with 23 suspects identified so far.

Kingpin Nabbed After Return from South Africa

The key accused, Addepalli Janardhan Rao, was arrested immediately upon his return from South Africa. Interestingly, he had taken precautions to avoid surveillance and he reportedly discarding his phone before landing in India. However, the investigation team has since activated his old phone number with a new SIM to trace his communication history and business dealings.

Investigators believe Rao and his associate Jayachandra Reddy are only the tip of the iceberg. The SIT suspects that a powerful syndicate is operating from the shadows, orchestrating the production and distribution of fake liquor on a massive scale.

A Modern Solution to an Age-Old Problem

To prevent the sale and circulation of counterfeit liquor in the future, the government is planning to introduce a QR code tracking system. This digital initiative aims to ensure that every bottle of liquor sold in the state can be traced back to its source, making it easier to detect and shut down illegal operations.

The formation of the SIT and the swift action taken so far reflect the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards illicit activities. The investigation is ongoing, and more shocking revelations are expected as the SIT digs deeper into what could be one of the biggest liquor scams the state has seen in recent times.

